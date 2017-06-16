8 great deals for dad on Father's Day in Chicago

Whiskey, steak and beer—they might be Father’s Day stereotypes, but we're not saying they're wrong. We've rounded up a few of this weekend's best deals on those dad staples, plus a few out-of-the-box extras and freebies, from milkshakes to margaritas.

Prime & Provisions: The Loop steakhouse overlooking the river is offering Father’s Day gift bags to every dad who comes in for dinner starting at 5pm Sunday. The goodies include items from Chicago luxury brands like Tie Bar, Art of Shaving and Knot Standard, plus a supply of the restaurant’s Signature Steak Rub.

Coq d’Or: The classic bar at the Drake Hotel offers a Father’s Day “Steak and Whiskey Pour” deal for dads: $45 for steak frites and your pop’s choice of Bulleit, Basil Hayden's, Maker's Mark 46 or Woodford Reserve.

“Exhibitionism: The Rolling Stones”: Take dad to see the sprawling exhibit of Rolling Stones memorabilia at Navy Pier—you can get two VIP tickets for the price of one ($80) through Sunday with the code FATHERSDAY.

M Burger: Dads get a free milkshake of their choice on Sunday with any purchase at all six M Burger locations—but only if accompanied by a kid.

Tuco and Blondie: The new Southport Corridor taco joint from 4 Star Restaurant Group opens for brunch at 10am Sunday, and will serve one free margarita to all dads.

Imperial Lamian: The River North Chinese emporium is setting up a create-your-own Bloody Mary bar for Sunday brunch, and Dad's first creation is on the house.

Links Taproom: Treat your dad to the “Dad Bod Package” at the Wicker Park beers-and-brats bar. Links’ Dad Bod is a steak and ale sausage topped with Italian beef, New Holland Dragon’s Milk beer onions, Ballast Point Longfin Lager garlic Parmesan sauce, and house-made giardiniera. On Sunday, get it served with fries, a can of any Ballast Point beer and a shot of Malört, Fernet, or Old Forrester Bourbon, all for $15.

Insomnia Cookies: All locations of the cookie chain (including the five Chicago outposts and one in Evanston) are offering dads—or anyone who dresses like a dad, or tells a dad joke, or might someday become a dad—a free traditional cookie with any purchase all day Sunday.

