A new exhibition depicts the Cubs World Series victory in paintings

By Jonathan Samples Posted: Monday February 27 2017, 12:30pm

Courtesy Opie Otterstad

Fans of the Chicago Cubs will never forget the 2016 World Series (or the subsequent championship parade), and MLB-sanctioned artist Opie Otterstad is doing his part to capture the memory of that historic series on canvas. Otterstad, who has created World Series celebration art for 15 consecutive years, will unveil a large collection of paintings and other works depicting the Cubs World Series victory in Chicago later this spring.

Cubs’ Moments of Victory: The Exhibition will be on public display from April 8–30 at Narrative Gallery, located on the second floor of Water Tower Place. Otterstad will make special in-gallery appearances on April 8 (6–9pm) and April 9 (1–4pm). The appearance events are complimentary, but organizers recommend attendees RSVP at cubsartevent@narrative-gallery.com or by calling 312-475-9620.

Although Cubs’ Moments of Victory is more than a month away from opening, we pulled together some of the amazing paintings that will be displayed during the April exhibition. Take a look and remember one of the most exciting nights that Chicago has ever witnessed.

 

"It Happened" by Opie Otterstad

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

"Let the Celebration Begin" by Opie Otterstad

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

"Bill & Harry" by Opie Otterstad

 

 

 

 

"The Curse is Over" by Opie Otterstad

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

"World Series Victory" by Opie Otterstad

 

 

 

 

 

All images courtesy Relevant Communications

1
Add comment
