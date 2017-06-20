A new zip line park has opened just an hour from Chicago

While there are plenty of things to do in the summer in Chicago, if you want to zip through forests and tackle obstacles suspended high above the ground, you may want to plan a trip to northwest Indiana. In addition to hosting a floating water park, the closest region of our neighboring state is now the home of Edge Adventures Aerial Park (9001 E Lincoln Highway, Crown Point, IN), an obstacle course and zip line park located in Deep River Park. A little more than an hour outside of Chicago, the park features more than 50 treetop obstacles and enough thrill zip lines to excite any daring outdoor enthusiast.

Edge Adventures Aerial Park allows guests to choose their own path through the treetop maze of zip lines and obstacles, with trails fit for individuals of all skills levels. In addition to obstacles suspended 16–60 feet in the air, the park also offers a course designed for kids ages 4–7 that's situated much closer to the ground. If you're ready to take a break from urban life and spend some time amid the foliage of Indiana, you can find information about daily and hourly tickets on the Edge Adventures Aerial Park website. Time to track down your bravest friend for a weekend road trip.

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.