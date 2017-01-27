A private hot tub bar is opening in the Acme Hotel

Just when you thought themed-bar ideas couldn't get much more outrageous, the Fifty/50 Group (Berkshire Room, the Sixth) is heading up a new Aprés-Ski bar, called Bunny Slope, at the ACME Hotel. The bar will feature log cabin walls, snowflake tile floors, a boulder fireplace, a bar... and a hot tub. It will all be set underneath a snowball chandelier with vintage ski lifts surrounding it.

Upon walking in, you'll be able to trade your coat for a robe and start warming up after a long day of skiing (or, more likely, braving Chicago's winter weather). A bartender will be mixing up tiki– and ski–themed drinks, perfect for rejuvenating after spending a day on the slopes. The bar is set to open in February for private parties only (with a capacity of 18), which can be booked through the Fifty/50 Group's website and at the Berkshire Room and the ACME hotel. If you're looking for a unique bachelorette party idea, the Bunny Slope sounds like it fill fit the bill.

