Carly Rae Jepsen is playing a free concert in Chicago

Let's cut straight to the chase—or, rather, the feeling. Canadian pop singer Carly Rae Jepsen is coming to Chicago on July 11 to perform a free show at an unspecified venue. The concert is part of the M&M's Spotlight series, where artists play free, surprise gigs while audiences consume an unlimited amount of colorful chocolate candies. Well, maybe not unlimited, but if M&M's is sponsoring a concert, we're pretty sure there'll be enough candy on the premises to make your dentist nervous.

While the venue for the Carly Rae Jepsen concert hasn't been announced yet, you can already RSVP to attend the show via the M&M's Spotlight website. According to the site, "M&M’s fans will have the chance to get tickets to concerts at various moments leading up to the shows," so pay attention to all of M&M's social media accounts (you already follow them on Twitter, right?) to score guaranteed spots at the show.

You'll need to be at least 18 years old to see Carly Rae belt out "Boy Problems" and admission is first-come, first-served. Judging by the enthusiastic response to Jepsen's set at Pitchfork Music Festival last year, there's probably going to be a line around the block for this one—plan on showing up early.

