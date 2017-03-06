Celebrate International Women's Day at Lost Lake's all-women party

Want to cap off this Wednesday's Day Without a Woman with a cocktail? Head to Logan Square's Lost Lake for an International Women's Day party. On Wednesday night, the bar will feature an all-woman team—looks like Paul McGee will be sitting this one out, and we'll take it (work)—an all-women playlist and a special cocktail menu of historical drinks made by ladies. Proceeds from the entire night will benefit the Transformative Law Project, which provides support and legal services to street-based transgender people in Illinois.

Here's a rundown of some of the cocktails that the ladies will be shaking and stirring this Wednesday:

Hanky Panky (Ada Coleman, head bartender at the Savoy, London, 1903–1926): London dry gin, Cocchi di Torino Vermouth and Fernet Branca

Cuzco (Julie Reiner, founder of the Clover Club, New York City): pisco, Aperol, lemon, grapefruit and cherry brandy

Mercado Carmin (Adapted from Mafer Tejeda, first woman to win World Class Mexico): reposado tequila, mescal, grapefruit, carrot, pomegranate, lime, absinthe and beet halo

Some Days Last a Long Time (Shelby Allison, partner, and Erin Hayes, former bar manager at Lost Lake): Scotch whisky, sherry, coconut, lemon, absinthe

The festivities will take place from 6pm to 2am on Wednesday night.

