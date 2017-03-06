  • Blog
Celebrate International Women's Day at Lost Lake's all-women party

By Elizabeth Atkinson Posted: Monday March 6 2017, 12:42pm

Photograph: Jaclyn Rivas

Want to cap off this Wednesday's Day Without a Woman with a cocktail? Head to Logan Square's Lost Lake for an International Women's Day party. On Wednesday night, the bar will feature an all-woman team—looks like Paul McGee will be sitting this one out, and we'll take it (work)—an all-women playlist and a special cocktail menu of historical drinks made by ladies. Proceeds from the entire night will benefit the Transformative Law Project, which provides support and legal services to street-based transgender people in Illinois.

Here's a rundown of some of the cocktails that the ladies will be shaking and stirring this Wednesday:

Hanky Panky (Ada Coleman, head bartender at the Savoy, London, 1903–1926): London dry gin, Cocchi di Torino Vermouth and Fernet Branca

Cuzco (Julie Reiner, founder of the Clover Club, New York City): pisco, Aperol, lemon, grapefruit and cherry brandy

Mercado Carmin (Adapted from Mafer Tejeda, first woman to win World Class Mexico): reposado tequila, mescal, grapefruit, carrot, pomegranate, lime, absinthe and beet halo

Some Days Last a Long Time (Shelby Allison, partner, and Erin Hayes, former bar manager at Lost Lake): Scotch whisky, sherry, coconut, lemon, absinthe

The festivities will take place from 6pm to 2am on Wednesday night.

 

Staff writer
By Elizabeth Atkinson 287 Posts

Elizabeth Atkinson is the Restaurants and Bars Editor at Time Out Chicago. She's always out of gin. Follow her on Instagram and Twitter @elizabethrose14.

For any feedback or for more information email

