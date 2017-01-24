Celebrate Scofflaw's birthday with midnight cookies from notable chefs

Those in the know are quite aware of why there's nearly always a line outside Scofflaw at 11pm—warm chocolate chip cookies. The gin bar brings out huge baking sheets of chocolate chip cookies to distribute among guests at precisely midnight, a treat that always pairs well with whatever cocktail you happen to have in your hand.

In honor of the bar's fifth birthday, Scofflaw is inviting some of friends to come in and serve up some special cookies. On Sundays starting February 5 at noon and midnight, the bar will serve up cookies created by some notable chefs and bakers, including Mindy Segal and Anna Posey. The bar's birthday proper is March 12, and while there aren't firm details about potential festivities, in the past the bar has brought back favorite cocktails and food specials.

If you want to try some special cookies at Scofflaw, you'll need to show up at noon or midnight on Sundays from February 5–March 5. Make sure you're on time, because the cookies will be passed out on a first come, first served basis. Check out the lineup below:

February 5: Nico Osteria's Leigh Omilinsky—Zaletti

February 12: Mindy's Hot Chocolate's Mindy Segal—Oatmeal Scotchies

February 19: Austin's South Congress Hotel's Amanda Rockman—Corn Marshmallow Cookie

February 26: Elske's Anna Posey—Brown Sugar Brown Butter Cookies

March 5: Los Angeles's Animal's Jon Shook and Vinny Dotolo—Caramel Curry Cookie

