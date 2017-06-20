Chance the Rapper and Wilco brought Chicago spirit to the Eaux Claires music festival

The Eaux Claires music festival took place on a pastoral plot of farmland in northern Wisconsin, but with two of Chicago's most famous acts headlining, the event felt connected to the home of Chance the Rapper and Wilco. Founded in 2015 by the National guitarist Aaron Dessner and Bon Iver frontman Justin Vernon in Vernon's hometown of Eau Claire, the two-day fest often seemed more like a gathering of musician friends than a conventional corporate-sponsored weekend bash. Filled with impromptu jam sessions, interactive art installations and a bit of inclement weather, Eaux Claires was characterized by a genuine spontaneity befitting of its homegrown roots and off-the-beaten-path locale.

Marquee sets from Chance and Wilco were highlights of the weekend, but it was the thoughtfully curated touches that made Eaux Claires feel special. A small cabin tucked away in a forest adjacent to the site served as a stage, hosting small (but usually very well-attended) performances throughout the weekend from the likes of Wilco side project the Autumn Defense and reunited vocal trio Mountain Man. Native American drum group Midnite Express performed around the grounds during both days of the festival, with dancers leading chains of attendees in a circular procession. Collaborations (both unexpected and planned) abounded, with Paul Simon playing songs from his catalog backed by the string ensemble yMusic, Jenny Lewis dropping in to sing John Prine songs with Bon Iver and Vernon joining Chance onstage for a choreographed dance to the Francis and the Lights track "Friends."

Though storms drenched the grounds multiple times throughout the weekend and created muddy conditions, the morale of the people who showed up for Eaux Claires never seemed to be shaken. Getting to see acts like Feist, Sylvan Esso and Perfume Genius with rolling hills, a picturesque river and freshly fried cheese curds in sight took precedence over avoiding soggy socks. Offering an experience that was markedly different than an average weekend at Lollapalooza or Pitchfork Music Festival, Eaux Claires' 2017 edition proved that it's still one of the best summer music festivals in the Midwest (and well worth a scenic five hour drive up I-94).

Photograph: Zach Long

Photograph: Zach Long

Photograph: Zach Long

Photograph: Zach Long

Photograph: Zach Long

Photograph: Zach Long

Photograph: Zach Long

Photograph: Zach Long

Photograph: Zach Long

Photograph: Zach Long

Photograph: Zach Long

Photograph: Zach Long

Photograph: Zach Long

Photograph: Zach Long

Photograph: Zach Long

Photograph: Zach Long

Photograph: Zach Long

Photograph: Zach Long

Photograph: Zach Long

Photograph: Zach Long

Photograph: Zach Long

Photograph: Zach Long

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.