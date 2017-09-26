Chance the Rapper debuted a new song and talked politics on ‘Colbert’

It’s been more than a year since Chance the Rapper released Coloring Book, and aside from some collaborations with DJ Khaled and Chance’s brother Taylor Bennett, we haven't heard much in the way of new music from the recent Lollapalooza headliner. That changed last night when Chance appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to sit down for an interview and debut a brand new track that features Canadian R&B singer-songwriter Daniel Caesar.

While speaking with Colbert, Chance revealed that he originally planned to perform Coloring Book outtake “Grown Ass Kid” on Late Show, but was unable to play the track due to reasons that he decided not to go into. Instead, he performed a track that was written on Saturday, in which he reveals that he still hasn’t received the three Grammy Awards statues he won earlier this year.

During his interview, Chance delicately shot down a campaign encouraging him to run for mayor, saying “I do not like politics. I think government, in a certain way, is necessary and should always be a fluid thing that’s changing.” He also touched on the more than $2 million that his Social Works non-profit has secured for Chicago Public Schools over the past year, noting that school funding is not an issue that’s isolated to his hometown. “The overall point is that nationally, not just in Chicago, we have to look at the way that we fund schools and makes sure that there’s equity and equality in our kids’ education,” Chance told Colbert.

Before he performed, Chance also revealed that he’s been working on the follow up to Coloring Book. “I’ve been cooking up some yammers—they’re honestly great.”

Watch Chance’s Colbert performance below and keep your eyes peeled for any mysterious billboards that might suggest a new record is on its way.