Chance the Rapper models 'Thank You Obama' clothing line

Before he (hopefully) wins some Grammys for his excellent Coloring Book mixtape and embarks on a 40-city arena tour later this year, Chance the Rapper is taking some time to pay tribute to our 44th President. Earlier today, he shared photos of himself modeling a new line of clothing from Chicago-based designer (and owner of streetwear retailer Fat Tiger Workshop) Joe Freshgoods, which celebrates Barack Obama and his family.

The fashion line, aptly titled "Thank You Obama," features a basketball jersey with the number 44 emblazoned on the back, a faux airbrushed T-shirt celebrating the date of Barack and Michelle's wedding and a shirt that depicts Obama wearing a crown. There's also a Malia shirt, which includes the message "We all smoke, it's ok," alluding to a video of the President's daughter captured during last summer's Lollapalooza that appeared to depict her smoking a joint—an entirely normal teenage dalliance.

Thanks to Chance's ringing endorsement, all of the Obama-themed clothing is currently back ordered. If you want to pay sartorial tribute to our dearly-missed President, you'll need to wait a few weeks.

In the meantime, check out some photos of Chance decked out in presidential threads.

I'm a model now. #ThankUObama droppin in like 15 minutes. ThankUObama.us pic.twitter.com/Y7jOHKzRam — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) February 2, 2017

