Check out photos from Chicago Blues Festival's first weekend in Millennium Park

While EDM fans flocked to Spring Awakening this weekend, the 34th annual Chicago Blues Festival broke in its new home in Millennium Park, welcoming hundreds of thousands of attendees to three days of concerts. While the free summer music festival's new location is a bit smaller than its former Grant Park digs, it doesn't look like anyone was turned away from popular main stage performances, which featured acts like Gary Clark Jr., Rhymefest and William Bell. If you missed out on the weekend of 12-bar jams, take a look at some photos from this year's Chicago Blues Festival.
