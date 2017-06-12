  • Blog
  • Music
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

Check out photos from Chicago Blues Festival's first weekend in Millennium Park

By Zach Long Posted: Monday June 12 2017, 12:57pm

Check out photos from Chicago Blues Festival's first weekend in Millennium Park
Photograph: Max Herman

While EDM fans flocked to Spring Awakening this weekend, the 34th annual Chicago Blues Festival broke in its new home in Millennium Park, welcoming hundreds of thousands of attendees to three days of concerts. While the free summer music festival's new location is a bit smaller than its former Grant Park digs, it doesn't look like anyone was turned away from popular main stage performances, which featured acts like Gary Clark Jr., Rhymefest and William Bell. If you missed out on the weekend of 12-bar jams, take a look at some photos from this year's Chicago Blues Festival. 

 

Chicago Blues Festival 2017

Photograph: Max Herman

 

Chicago Blues Festival 2017

Photograph: Max Herman

 

Chicago Blues Festival 2017

Photograph: Max Herman

 

Chicago Blues Festival 2017

Photograph: Max Herman

 

Chicago Blues Festival 2017

Photograph: Max Herman

 

Chicago Blues Festival 2017

Photograph: Max Herman

 

Chicago Blues Festival 2017

Photograph: Max Herman

 

Chicago Blues Festival 2017

Photograph: Max Herman

 

Chicago Blues Festival 2017

Photograph: Max Herman

 

Chicago Blues Festival 2017

Photograph: Max Herman

 

Chicago Blues Festival 2017

Photograph: Max Herman

 

Chicago Blues Festival 2017

Photograph: Max Herman

 

Chicago Blues Festival 2017

Photograph: Max Herman

 

Chicago Blues Festival 2017

Photograph: Max Herman

 

Chicago Blues Festival 2017

Photograph: Max Herman

 

Chicago Blues Festival 2017

Photograph: Max Herman

 

Chicago Blues Festival 2017

Photograph: Max Herman

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know. 

Advertising
Advertising
0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Zach Long 603 Posts

Zach is the deputy editor of Time Out Chicago. He can write faster than George R.R. Martin. Follow him on Twitter @z_long.​

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest