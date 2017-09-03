  • Blog
Check out photos from North Coast Music Festival

By Zach L Posted: Sunday September 3 2017, 12:09pm

Photograph: Neal O'Bryan

It's Labor Day weekend, which means it's the perfect time for another music festival in Union Park. We visited North Coast Music Festival on Saturday, where OutKast rapper Big Boi and New Orleans funk act Tank and the Bangas kept the crowds grooving throughout the afternoon. In addition to some great music, this summer music festival offers some of the best people-watching opportunities of the season—you'll find hula hoopers, jugglers and people on stilts throughout the grounds. If you didn't make it out to North Coast, take a look at our photos of the acts and attendees that stood out on Saturday.

