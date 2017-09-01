The 12 best events happening in Chicago over Labor Day weekend

Maybe you couldn’t swing a getaway to Michigan or Wisconsin this weekend, but just because you’re not up at the lake doesn’t mean you can’t do it up this Labor Day weekend. The final days of summertime are upon us and we’re going to soak up every last moment—that means patio drinking, beach days, and festivals galore.

North Coast Music Festival

Thought festival season was over? Think again. North Coast Music Festival is taking over Union Park this weekend, with headliners including Gucci Mane, Ween and Big Boi. (Union Park, 1501 W Randolph St. Fri–Sun, noon–10pm. One-day $59 and up, 3-day passes $99 and up)

Luzia by Cirque du Soliel

This weekend’s your last shot to see Canadian circus-dance-theater group Cirque du Soliel’s current show, Luzia. (United Center, 1901 W Madison St. Fri and Sat, 4:30pm and 8pm; Sunday, 1:30pm and 5pm. $35 and up)

Chicago Jazz Festival

Take in three days of fantastic live jazz—totally free—at this annual celebration of the most American music, including a tribute to Ella Fitzgerald (Saturday) and a headlining set from the Rebirth Brass Band (Sunday). (Pritzker Pavilion, 205 E Randolph St. Fri–Sun, 5–9:30pm. Free)

Taste of Polonia

Soak up a weekend of pierogi and polka at the Taste of Polonia, a celebration of Chicago’s deep Polish heritage. (Copernicus Center, 5216 W Lawrence Ave. Fri 5–10pm, Sat–Mon noon–10pm. $7, free for children 12 and under)

Chicago SummerDance

SummerDance is emblematic of what makes this season in Chicago so great. This weekend, learn to dance the Argentine tango, country and square dance with a live band, totally free of charge. (Grant Park Spirit of Music Garden, 601 S Michigan Ave. Fri, Sat at 6pm; Sun at 4pm. Free)

Chicago Fringe Festival

Check out a vast collection of performances from the city’s up-and-coming theater artists at the Chicago Fringe Festival in Jefferson Park. It runs all through next week. (Chicago Fringe Festival, various location in Jefferson Park. Fri 7pm–11pm, Sat–Mon noon–11pm. $5 festival button, plus $10 per show)

Scorched Tundra VIII

Say goodbye to summer with a weekend-long heavy metal festival at the Empty Bottle, with headliners Atomic Bitchwax, Acid King and Oxbow. Don’t forget your earplugs. (Empty Bottle, 1035 N Western Ave. Fri–Sun at 9pm. $20)

The Fly Honey Show

The Inconvenience’s eighth annual rock and roll cabaret plays at the Den Theatre tonight and tomorrow night. Now, it’s all sold out, but you can still wait in line for standby tickets. It’s worth it. (The Den Theatre, 1333 N Milwaukee Ave. Fri, Sat 10:30pm. $23–$80)

The Bristol Renaissance Fair

Okay, so technically this is in Wisconsin, but this 15th-century cosplay wonderland closes for the summer on Monday. Go gnaw on a turkey leg while you can! (Bristol Renaissance Fair, 12550 120th Ave in Kenosha, WI. Sat–Mon, 10am–7pm. $10–$24)

Midnight Circus in the Parks

Get under the big top at this annual circus, which travels all over Chicago to different public parks. This week, it’s at Hamilton Park on the city's South Side. (Hamilton Park, 2210 Pershing Rd. Sat, Sun at 3pm. $15–$20)

Queen! at Smart Bar

One of the best queer parties in Chicago happens every single week, but honestly, raging on a Sunday night isn’t everyone’s cup of tea. Take advantage of the three-day weekend by dancing to house music at Queen! (Smart Bar, 3730 N Clark St. Sun 9pm. $10)

Lumpen Radio Labor Day Bash

Fill up on barbecue from Kimski, beer from Marz Brewing and tunes from Lumpen Radio DJs at this Labor Day benefit for Bridgeport's community radio station. (Co-Prosperity Sphere, 3219 S Morgan Street. Mon noon. $15)

