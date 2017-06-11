  • Blog
Check out photos from World Naked Bike Ride Chicago 2017

By Zach Long Posted: Sunday June 11 2017, 11:33am

Photograph: Grace DuVal

It was a hot summer evening, but the sweaty conditions didn't discourage hundreds of cyclists from showing up (sans most of their clothing) for the annual World Naked Bike Ride. After gathering in the West Loop, the mass of stripped down riders set out on a route that took them through River North, Wicker Park and Lincoln Park. Raising awareness of cyclist rights and positive body image, the group turned heads and elicited confused stares throughout the city.

Didn't see any scantily clad bikers streak by over the weekend? Take a look at our best (and probably NSFW) photos from this year's World Naked Bike Ride Chicago.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

  All photos by Grace DuVal

