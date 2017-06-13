Chicago Bike Week 2017 includes a 'Ferris Bueller' scavenger hunt, rooftop party and more

There are dozens of reasons to be on a bike this month, and if you missed your most recent opportunity at World Naked Bike Ride Chicago, there are more excuses coming up later this week and next with Chicago Bike Week 2017. The annual event, which runs from June 16 to June 29, offers a slew of bike-themed events all over the city.

The event kicks off on Friday, June 16 with a rally in Daley Plaza from 7–9am, but you'll have to wait until next week for the real fun to begin—that's when bikers can participate in a Ferris Bueller-themed scavenger hunt benefitting World Bicycle Relief, scheduled for Thursday, June 22 at 5:30pm. Teams of two must register ($25 before June 15, $30 after) to participate in a ride with five stops around the downtown area, each with a Bueller-themed task to complete. Helmets are required, and bikers are encouraged to follow the rules of the road.

You won't have to take a sick day on Friday, June 23 to celebrate the end of Bike Week with a rooftop dance party in Fulton Market, which is free to attend with an RSVP and includes appetizers from Nando's Peri-Peri and beer from Revolution Brewing. Go to activetrans.org/bikeweek to check out the full roster of events. Life moves pretty fast, so slow down and take it all in from a bike this week.

