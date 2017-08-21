  • Blog
Chicago came out in droves to look up at today's solar eclipse

By Grace Perry Posted: Monday August 21 2017, 4:16pm

Photograph: Madeleine Deaton/Flickr

Today was not your average Monday. For the first time since 1918, a solar eclipse crossed the entire United States from west to east. While it was a bit cloudy out, those with eclipse glasses (the Adler Planetarium distributed thousands of 'em) could still see the moon covering up a large portion of the sun. In the Loop, the sun-gazing action centered around Daley Plaza; another major hot spot was the Adler Planetarium, which hosted a huge block party to celebrate this celestial happening. Check out our favorite Instagrams of this historic event in Chicago. 

 

