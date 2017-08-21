Chicago came out in droves to look up at today's solar eclipse

Today was not your average Monday. For the first time since 1918, a solar eclipse crossed the entire United States from west to east. While it was a bit cloudy out, those with eclipse glasses (the Adler Planetarium distributed thousands of 'em) could still see the moon covering up a large portion of the sun. In the Loop, the sun-gazing action centered around Daley Plaza; another major hot spot was the Adler Planetarium, which hosted a huge block party to celebrate this celestial happening. Check out our favorite Instagrams of this historic event in Chicago.

A post shared by Kelsey Eliason (@calypsohoneybear) on Aug 21, 2017 at 12:50pm PDT

A post shared by Qin Li💋🐶🐱🍴🍭🍰🍷✈️👠👛💍 (@qin_nnnnn) on Aug 21, 2017 at 11:54am PDT

A post shared by Katie Stack (@stackattack742) on Aug 21, 2017 at 12:53pm PDT

A post shared by Sarita (@saritasongbird) on Aug 21, 2017 at 11:58am PDT

A post shared by Caramagno + Associates (@caramagnocpa) on Aug 21, 2017 at 11:48am PDT

A post shared by Chicago Bears (@chicagobears) on Aug 21, 2017 at 12:47pm PDT

A post shared by ClarktheCub (@clarkthecub) on Aug 21, 2017 at 11:41am PDT

A post shared by Gina (@gennatay) on Aug 21, 2017 at 12:35pm PDT

A post shared by JenaTraversa (@jena_traversa) on Aug 21, 2017 at 12:27pm PDT

A post shared by UChicago Admissions (@uchicagoadmissions) on Aug 21, 2017 at 11:31am PDT

A post shared by Nora Gainer Doherty (@ngainerdoherty) on Aug 21, 2017 at 11:55am PDT

A post shared by Matthew Milligan (@mmilliga) on Aug 21, 2017 at 12:38pm PDT

A post shared by Matt Woskey (@mwoskey) on Aug 21, 2017 at 12:34pm PDT

A post shared by Alex Shebar in Chicago! (@alexshebar) on Aug 21, 2017 at 12:10pm PDT

A post shared by Troy Early (@prettyboitroi) on Aug 21, 2017 at 12:20pm PDT

A post shared by Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) on Aug 21, 2017 at 12:38pm PDT

A post shared by Cyndy Dehmer (@cyndydehmer) on Aug 21, 2017 at 11:23am PDT

A post shared by Tree Sams (@treesams) on Aug 21, 2017 at 1:28pm PDT

A post shared by Clayton Hauck (@claytonhauck) on Aug 21, 2017 at 12:24pm PDT

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.