Here's where you can get free solar eclipse glasses from Adler Planetarium

Still on the hunt for a pair of eclipse viewing glasses before the solar eclipse on Monday, August 21? The protective eyewear has become a hot commodity across the nation over the past few weeks, as people begin to prepare for the celestial event. Thankfully, the Adler Planetarium has a stash of the glasses and will be distributing them at locations throughout Chicago in the days leading up to the eclipse.

If you want to score something to protect your eyes from the ultraviolet radiation, you'll be able to snag up to two pairs of eclipse viewing glasses from Adler Planetarium representatives at the following locations (while supplies last).

Daley Plaza: Thursday, August 17 from 7am to 1pm

South Grant Park: Thursday, August 17 from 2 to 8 pm

Lagunitas Brewing Company: Friday, August 18 from 12:30 to 6:30pm

Can't make it any of these locations? Not to worry—the Adler Planetarium will have even more of the coveted glasses available during its Eclipse Fest on August 21, from 9:30am to 6pm. If you're going to stare at the obscured sun, make sure to use protection!

