Chicago Marathon 2017: Here’s what you need to know

First things first: It’s way too late for you to start training for the 2017 Bank of America Chicago Marathon. So, no, that’s not an option. But you absolutely can (and should!) get out and cheer on those undertaking the grueling 26.2-mile race. Chicago’s marathon course is exceptionally flat, and thus regularly attracts elite racers looking to clock a speedy time. Here’s what you need to know about

RECOMMENDED: Check out photos from the Chicago Marathon

When is the 2017 Chicago Marathon?

The 2017 Bank of America Chicago Marathon is this Sunday, October 8.

What time does the Chicago Marathon start?

Due to the vast number of competitors, the Chicago marathon starts in waves. Here’s how it breaks down:

7:20am: Wheelchair racers start

7:21am: Handcycle racers start

7:23am: Athletes with disabilities start

7:30am: Wave 1 starts (this is the elite wave)

8am: Wave 2 starts

8:35am: Wave 3 starts

Can I track where racers are on the course?

Of course! Download the free 2017 Chicago Marathon app. With it, you can search participants by name and bib number, then track where they are on the course.

Where does the Chicago Marathon start and finish?

The marathon starts and finishes in Grant Park. As usual, spectators will not have access to the start and finish areas on race day. At 9:30am, the 27th Mile Post-Race Party, also in Grant Park, will be open to spectators. You must pass through security and bag screenings to enter. There, you can reunite with friends and family members who have just finished the race.

2017 Chicago Marathon race course

Course map courtesy chicagomarathon.com

Where should I watch the Chicago Marathon?

Marathon organizers suggest that you cheer on runners throughout course, then meet your racers at the 27th Mile Party later. Our favorite spots to watch the marathon are on Sheridan Road in Lakeview, Taylor Street in Little Italy, 18th Street in Pilsen and Wentworth Ave in Chinatown. For more, check out our 12 tips for watching the race.

Have fun and cheer loudly!

Want more? Sign up to stay in the know.