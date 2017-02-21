Chicagoans hit the streets for Monday's Not My President's Day rally

On Monday, protesters all across the nation took to the streets to participate in a series of Not My President's Day rallies, coinciding with the national President's Day holiday. The demonstration against Donald Trump was started by a group of L.A. activists, but quickly became a network of small rallies throughout the U.S.

In Chicago, the protest took place in front of Trump Tower, with an estimated 800 people in attendance according to the Chicago Tribune. Attendees brandished clever signs and shouted slogans, expressing their discontent with the actions of the current administration. It might not have been as well-attended as the Women's March, but the message of frustration and anger was just as clear. Take a look at some photos from the rally below.

