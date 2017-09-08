City Winery’s River Domes return to the Riverwalk this month

Winter may be coming to Chicago, but that’s not going to stop city-dwellers from enjoying their hard-earned Riverwalk hangout time. City Winery is bringing back its solution to transitioning between seasons—from September 18 to November 27, you can push off the looming winter months by hanging in a futuristic boozy greenhouse along the Riverwalk.

Four small domes (for two to eight people) are already available for reservation through OpenTable. Two larger domes (for 12 to 15 people) will become available on October 2—those domes can also be connected into one gigantic party dome. Of course, living inside a literal bubble—ahem, sorry, a libation bubble—ain’t cheap. Each two-and-a-half hour reservation costs $25 a person, with a $60 food and drink minimum per person. So, come hungry—or just ready to get blitzed.

If you’re willing to shell out for the experience, though, you'll take in gorgeous city views and have a very Instagrammable experience. Just take a look at these photos:

Photograph: Paul Crisanti

Photograph: Paul Crisanti

Photograph: Paul Crisanti

Photograph: Paul Crisanti

Photograph: Paul Crisanti

This year, we’ve experienced an influx of Chicago Riverwalk programming and events: fireworks, a craft beer fest, an impressive lineup of public art and more. The waterfront strip, once more septic than serene, has quickly evolved into one of Chicago’s most delightful locales. Let’s hope the Riverwalk keeps getting creative with its cold weather offerings.

