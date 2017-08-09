Sample local craft beer on the Riverwalk at the Friday Night Flights festival

We already know that the Chicago Riverwalk is a great place to grab a drink and potentially see a spectacular fireworks display, but the riverfront path is also the perfect spot for a craft beer festival.

On Friday, August 18 from 4:30 to 7:30pm, a section of the Riverwalk between LaSalle and Franklin Streets will host the latest edition of Friday Night Flights, a series of local beer tastings that has taken place in six other Chicago neighborhoods this summer. A total of 14 brewers from throughout the city will be serving samples of their beer: Hopewell Brewing, Maplewood Brewery, Lake Effect Brewing, Begyle Brewing Company, Baderbrau, Haymarket Pub & Brewery, Band of Bohemia, Alulu Brewpub, Finch Beer Company, Motor Row Brewing, Eataly’s Birreria, Argus Brewery, Pipeworks Brewing Company and Alarmist Brewing.

Attendees can purchase a sampling pass for $15 in advance or $20 at the event, allowing them to sip 10 three-ounce samples of beer from the various breweries in attendance. Riverwalk vendors City Winery, Island Party Hut and Tiny Tap will have food for sale, while DJ Mike P and guitarist Griffin Crowder entertain the crowd.

The Friday Night Flights series will conclude in Ravenswood (at 1800 W Belle Plaine Ave) on Friday, August 25 from 6 to 9pm, with beers from Begyle Brewing Company, Half Acre Beer Company, Spiteful Brewing, Dovetail Brewing, Band of Bohemia, Old Irving Park Brewing, Maplewood Brewing, Alarmist Brewing and more.

Tickets to all Friday Night Flights events are available via Choose Chicago.

