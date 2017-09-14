Common’s AAHH! Fest has been called off this year

September has already seen one major music festival bite the dust, with the abrupt cancellation of the inaugural Get In It MusicFest, which would have brought Macklemore, Fifth Harmony, Lupe Fiasco and more performers to Guaranteed Rate Field. Now AAHH! Fest, which was scheduled to take place in Union Park on September 23 and 24, has also been called off at the last minute.

Organized by local hip-hop legend Common, AAHH! Fest has held previous editions of the event in 2014 and 2016, welcoming acts like Jay Electronica, Lupe Fiasco, J. Cole, the Roots and Kanye West to the stage. The cancellation of the festival doesn’t really come as much of a surprise, due to the total absence of lineup announcements over the past few months (tickets for the festival have also been unavailable for several weeks).

In an announcement posted on AAHH! Fest’s Facebook page, general manager Tamara Brown stated that the event is being retooled “to create an experience that goes far beyond an outdoor music event.” The announcement goes on to announce September 15, 2018 as the date for next year’s AAHH! Fest.

While it’s always a bummer to see an event get canceled a little more than a week before it was scheduled to take place, live music fans still have Riot Fest to look forward to (not to mention a long list of September concerts).

