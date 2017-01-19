CSN Chicago will live stream Cubs and White Sox games in 2017

Beginning this season, subscribers to CSN Chicago will be able to live stream Cubs and White Sox games from their computer or mobile device. The sports network announced on Thursday that parent company NBCUniversal reached a deal with Major League Baseball to make both teams’ games accessible in real time via CSNChicago.com and the NBC Sports app.

Currently, CSN Chicago offers live streaming for all Bull and Blackhawks games that it airs. As part of the new deal, CSN subscribers will be able to live stream any Cubs and White Sox games broadcast by the network at no additional cost.

Last year, CSN carried more than 100 White Sox games and 86 Cubs games. The network has not yet released its 2017 Cubs and White Sox broadcast lineup but said it plans to announce the regular season schedules for both teams in the coming weeks.

T.K. Gore, CSN Chicago's senior digital director, told Crain’s Chicago Business that the deal adds value for fans, sponsors, advertisers and distribution partners, alike. "This is a significant moment for the network to have all four teams," he said of CSN’s live-stream offerings.

Similar to your parent’s HBO GO account, password sharing is one possible downside to the new deal. However, Gore said that the hypothetical sharing of login credentials among fans of either team is not a major concern, adding that he has faith in the technology used by CSN and the NBC Sports Group.

