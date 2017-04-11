Divvy rolls out Blackhawks bikes in time for NHL playoffs

After securing their ninth consecutive trip to the NHL playoffs this week, the No. 1-seeded Chicago Blackhawks will attempt to win the team's fourth Stanley Cup in eight years. The team itself has given fans quite a ride in that time (that's hockey, baby!), and now Divvy wants to take Blackhawks fans on a different sort of cruise. In honor of the team's incredible playoff streak, Chicago’s bike share program is rereleasing its lineup of 10 Blackhawks-themed bicycles into the citywide system.

The red and black bikes feature an image of a Blackhawks player on each fender, as well as the team's "One Goal" slogan. Players featured in the promotion include Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews and Duncan Keith (of course), but Divvy said fans will have to seek out the themed bikes to see just how many individual Hawks they can spot.

“We’re excited to once again help riders show their pride in our hometown hockey team during their daily rides,” Divvy marketing manager Hannah Helbert said in a news release. Divvy has been releasing Blackhawks bikes each year since 2013—the same year Chicago's hockey club won its second Stanley Cup of the Toews, Kane era.

You don't even have to ride a Divvy to get in on the fun—fans can win prizes like team memorabilia and game tickets just by spotting one of the colorful cruisers. All you have to do to get entered into the running for prizes is take a picture of the bike and share it on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram with the hashtag #blackhawksbike. Winners will be drawn at the end of each week throughout the team's playoff run. So, here's hoping for another Hawks championship and an epic (albeit misinformed) Duncan Keith victory speech.

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.