Divvy unleashes a fleet of Chicago food-themed bikes for its birthday

It's hard to believe that Divvy has been gracing our city streets with those iconic sky-blue bikes for four years now. To celebrate its birthday, the bike-share program will offer $15 off annual memberships now through July 7. But that's not all. Like any good celebration, there will be food—food-themed bikes, that is. Starting today, Divvy will unveil four limited-edition bikes emblazoned with hot dogs, deep dish pizza, jibaritos and birthday cake.

Chicago designer Justin Siddons took on the project to create the colorful designs and downright adorable illustrations that grace the special bikes. You can catch the food-themed Divvy rides being released into the wild at noon today at the Daley Plaza station. The bikes will be dispersed around the city through July 31.

Since launching in 2013, Divvy has provided more than 11 million rides and accumulated 35,000-plus members. So yeah, we'd say that's cause for a food-filled celebration.

