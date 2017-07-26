  • Blog
  • Eating
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

Elske reps Chicago on Eater’s list of ‘12 Best New Restaurants in America’

By Morgan Olsen Posted: Wednesday July 26 2017, 12:13pm

Elske reps Chicago on Eater’s list of ‘12 Best New Restaurants in America’
Photograph: Huge Galdones

Eating your way through the country's very best restaurants is a tough job, but somebody's gotta do it. Eater's restaurant editor Bill Addison is tasked with the duty every year, and the resulting list is always a case study in budding restaurant trends and scrupulous newcomers. This year, 12 restaurants from across the country made the list—including Elske in Chicago.

The West Loop fine-dining destination from husband-and-wife chefs David and Anna Posey is the only nod to Chicago on the list, but to be fair, no other city boasts multiple finalists. Addison's previous lists have included Chicago favorites Monteverde, Oriole and Dove's Luncheonette.

Soon after Elske opened at the tail end of 2016, we dubbed it a four-star, “completely delightful and enchanting” experience. A few of the aspects that stuck with us included the affordability factor (the prix fixe menu is just $80 per person), approachability and the team's devotion to super seasonal ingredients.

We're happy to see the painstakingly gorgeous menu—with pristine dishes like fermented black bean agnolotti with morel and sugar peas—get another helping of credit, this time on a national level. In a changing industry where so many restaurants struggle to survive the first few years of business, this kind of recognition can go a long way

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.

Advertising
Advertising
0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Morgan Olsen 76 Posts

Morgan is the editor of Time Out Chicago. She is strongly opposed to the FDA's warning that raw cookie dough is bad for you. Follow her on Twitter @morgancolsen.​

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest