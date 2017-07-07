Emporium Logan Square will host a Run the Jewels pop-up bar during Lolllapalooza

Hip-hop duo Run the Jewels will be hitting the stage at Lollapalooza in August, but that's not the only place in Chicago where you'll be able to immerse yourself in the pair's music. Emporium Arcade Bar Logan Square will be hosting a Run the Jewels-themed pop-up bar in the space that has recently housed Bottle Rocket and Branca Bar, setting up shop for just five days, from Wednesday, August 2 through Sunday, August 6.

The pop-up bar will be one of the only places where you'll be able to try the latest version of the Stay Gold IPA, a Run the Jewels-inspired beer that is being brewed by Chicago's own Pipeworks Brewing in collaboration with Brooklyn's Interboro Brewing. Other beverages available for purchase will include beers from Pipeworks and Interboro as well as boozy slushies and craft cocktails bearing Run the Jewels–inspired names (one Angel Duster, please).

The bar itself will be decked out with Run the Jewels art installations and decor—don't be surprised if you see a giant replica of the duo's fist and gun logo hanging from the ceiling. There will also be exclusive Run the Jewels merchandise for sale, though you probably shouldn't hold your breath for another installment of Meow the Jewels.

Naturally, music will be an integral part of the experience at this Run the Jewels watering hole. DJs and musical guests haven't been confirmed yet, but it would be pretty strange if Killer Mike and El-P didn't make an appearance at a pop-up bar inspired by their music.

If you didn't manage to snag tickets to that Lollapalooza aftershow you had your eye on, you might as well plan on lining up in front of the Run the Jewels pop-up.

