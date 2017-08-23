Five new Chicago restaurants and bars to get excited about this fall

Defending its title of Restaurant City of the Year, Chicago's dining scene is showing no sign of slowing down as the weather begins to change. A slew of highly anticipated new openings will close out the year, but there are a select few we're particularly excited about. Here's where you can look forward to eating and drinking on those chilly fall nights.

Somerset: Opening early next month inside Viceroy Chicago, Somerset is the latest jewel in Boka Restaurant Group's crown. Chef Lee Wolen is steering the kitchen, which will be plating "approachable American cuisine" in the Gold Coast. Here's what we know so far: Somerset will be open for breakfast, lunch, dinner and weekend brunch, and the interior is inspired by new-age American country club culture. Sounds positively preppy in the best way possible. Opening early September at 1118 N State St.

Marisol: If you're a fan of what Jason Hammel is doing at Lula Cafe in Logan Square, we have great news: The innovative chef is bringing his penchant for seasonal flavors to the Museum of Contemporary Art. Marisol will serve lunch, dinner and weekend brunch with a focus on stunning shared plates. Opening in September at 205 E Pearson St.

Lonesome Rose: We're always stoked to see a new project from the folks at Land and Sea Dept. (Lost Lake, Longman & Eagle, Parson's Chicken & Fish) and the mysterious Lonesome Rose is no exception. The Logan Square "borderlands" concept previewed its offerings at Pitchfork Music Festival this summer, serving cauliflower tacos, a chorizo burger and agua fresca in the +PLUS section. We're keeping our fingers crossed that the rooftop-equipped space opens while the nice weather lasts. Opening later this year at 2101 N California Ave.

Regards to Edith/Prairie School: Just when we thought the West Loop couldn't possibly fit another new hot spot, Heisler Hospitality (Bad Hunter, Lone Wolf, Sportsman's Club) surprises us with not one but two new openings. Regards to Edith is a culinary ode to the history of Maxwell Street, while Prairie School is a bar inspired by Frank Lloyd Wright's work. Opening September 25 at 326 N Morgan St.

Sushi-san: From the crew who brought you Ramen-san comes Sushi-san, a River North raw fish joint with hand and maki rolls, grilled meats and veggies, nigiri bombs and signature Oma-Kaze menus. Expect the same gritty-slash-charming vibe you've come to love at Ramen-san. Psst: Rumor has it they're giving away a trip to Japan. Opening this fall at 59 W Grand Ave.

