Your first look at Lonesome Rose, the latest concept from Land & Sea Dept.

When the folks at Land & Sea Dept. announce a new bar or restaurant, it's cause for celebration. The group that brought us newfangled favorites Cherry Circle Room, Parson's Chicken & Fish, Lost Lake and Longman & Eagle is back at it with a forthcoming "borderlands" concept called Lonesome Rose. The restaurant and bar, which is taking up residence at 2101 N California Avenue in Logan Square, previewed its offerings at Pitchfork Music Festival this weekend with a stand inside the +PLUS section. If you didn't spring for an upgrade (entrance went for $195–$365), we've got you covered with the necessary details.

Lonesome Rose's Pitchfork menu boasted five items: cauliflower tacos (3 for $12) with avocado crema, cilantro, salsa verde and cotija cheese; achiote marinated pork tacos (3 for $12) with pineapple, onion, cilantro and salsa verde; a chorizo burger ($15) topped with iceberg slaw, toasted pepita aioli and chihuahua cheese; cucumber salad ($8) with cotija cheese and cilantro-lime vinaigrette; and agua fresca ($6) with cucumber, mint, lime and jalapeño.

Though fest food prices are typically inflated, the condensed menu offers a sneak peek of some of the items that Lonesome Rose could feature. According to information at the Pitchfork tent, the concept will focus on "the rich cultural histories of the regional states of Northern Mexico and the Southwestern United States." The opening date is a bit more ambiguous: "Later this year." Here's hoping that Lonesome Rose debuts in time for us to enjoy an order of tacos and agua fresca on its reported rooftop.

