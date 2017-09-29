Former Reggies record store Record Breakers is celebrating its move to Avondale this weekend

After slinging LPs on the second floor of Reggies Rock Club for 10 years, Record Breakers relocated to a storefront in Avondale earlier this month, bringing crates of LPs, cassettes, T-shirts and more to 2935 North Milwaukee Avenue. Unlike nearby shops Bric-A-Brac Records and Bucket O’ Blood Records, Record Breakers isn’t a recent upstart—the store dates back to 1988, when it was founded as a small store in suburban Hoffman Estates.

Though it’s been open for a few weeks now, Record Breakers will celebrate its arrival in Avondale this weekend with a special sale that runs through Sunday, October 1, offering 10 percent off new vinyl and 20 percent off used vinyl. On Saturday from 4 to 6pm, local bands Gosh and Vytyls will break in the new storefront with in-store performances.

If it’s been a while since you’ve flipped through the racks at one of Chicago’s best record stores, this weekend seems like a good time to go find some new tunes to soundtrack the fall. Record Breakers is open every day from 11am to 9pm—and don’t forget to say hi to Humphrey, the store’s turtle mascot, when you stop by.

Want more? Sign up to stay in the know.