Get a free Uber ride home from White Sox, Cubs home openers

The worst part about attending a baseball game in Chicago is cramming into an overcrowded Red Line train for the trip home from the ballpark. Thanks to a new marketing campaign by MillerCoors, fans can avoid that headache for the White Sox and Cubs home openers and enjoy a free Uber ride instead.

Miller Lite will cover up to $10 of the cost for your trip home from tonight's Sox game and the Cubs home opener on April 10. About 2,000 discounted rides will be offered after each game, according to the Chicago Tribune. Fans looking to take advantage of the promotion can access the offer through the Uber app following the games. It's important to note that the deal is only valid within a limited radius of the stadiums, so you might want to reconsider that late-night pizza run after the game.

