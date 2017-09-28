Get your final fix of Parson's patio this weekend before it closes for construction

While the recent heat streak may have distracted you from the fact that fall is upon on, the end of patio season should be a rude awakening. Parson's Chicken & Fish will celebrate the final drops of unseasonably warm temps with an End of Summer Party this weekend. The umbrella-dotted outdoor space will be closed starting Monday, October 2. The party, which spans Saturday and Sunday, includes drink specials, DJ sets from 3–7pm daily and lots of fried goodness.

Take it all in, because come next spring, the patio will look a little different. The already-enormous space will get a new kitchen and bar and additional seating. Construction is scheduled to begin in October, and the indoor dining room will stay open through the changes.

Temperatures should hit 60–70 degrees this weekend, allowing you to say TTYL to Chicago's best rooftops, patios and beer gardens in style.

Want more? Sign up to stay in the know.