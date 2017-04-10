Gorillaz is bringing its Demon Dayz music festival to Chicago

One of the most famous animated bands in the world is releasing a new album, Humanz, later this month and plotting a series of summer concerts where Damon Albarn (the human behind Gorillaz) will perform tracks from the record. Details of the tour have been scant, but many grumbled when Gorillaz wasn't included on this year's Lollapalooza lineup and instead showed up on the lineup for the Outside Lands Music Festival in San Fransisco.

According to an interview with Damon Albarn published in the latest issue of British music magazine Q, Gorillaz will headline its own Demon Dayz music festival in Chicago sometime this summer. The event will likely be similar to the previously announced Demon Dayz festival that is scheduled to take place in Kent, England, on June 10. That event will reportedly feature all of the collaborators that appear on the latest Gorillaz album, including Noel Gallagher, Mavis Staples, Grace Jones, De La Soul, Danny Brown and Vince Staples.

It's still unclear where or when the Demon Dayz festival will occur in Chicago, which already boasts a particularly crowded summer music festival calendar. Gorillaz will be in the U.S. in August for its performance at Outside Lands (which runs from August 11–13), so we're guessing that the group's Chicago festival will also fall on a weekend during that month.

As for a venue, Grant Park is probably off limits in the wake of Lollapalooza, but parks like Addams/Medill (the site of Spring Awakening and Ruido Fest) and Union Park (home to Pitchfork and North Coast) seem like possibilities. The festival could also conceivably take a cue from Chance the Rapper's Magnificent Coloring Day festival and take up residence in Guaranteed Rate Field.

We'll be keeping an eye out for more details about the Chicago edition of the Demon Dayz festival—in the meantime, check out the latest Gorillaz track featuring vocals from Chicago-native Mavis Staples.