‘Hamilton’ just launched a mobile app with ticket lottery, emojis and camera filters

History has its apps on you: Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda and lead producer Jeffrey Seller announced this morning that an official Hamilton mobile app is now available for download for iOS and Android.

The new app will eventually offer entry into the daily #Ham4Ham ticket lotteries for all three U.S. productions—that functionality is live now for the touring production, which is currently playing in Los Angeles, and will roll out for New York on August 22 and Chicago on August 29. It also comes with Hamilton-themed stickers and emojis as well as photo filters that let you put yourself in the room where it happens. And naturally, there’s a merch store.

Future plans for the app include augmented reality features and interactive karaoke tracks (start polishing your “Schuyler Sisters” harmonies now). And exclusive videos and other content “created and managed directly by Hamilton’s editorial staff” are also promised.

Hamilton isn’t the first Broadway show to publish its own app; reports suggest Fela!, which opened on Broadway in the 2009–2010 season, was first to the tactic, and Wicked and the notorious Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark have both put out apps as well. Given Hamilton’s intense online following, it’s only surprising that it took this long.

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.