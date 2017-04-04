Have a finger lickin' good time at WingFest presented by Time Out Chicago

Buffalo or barbecue, hot or mild—chicken wings are a crave-worthy treat. You can devote an afternoon to the deliciously messy finger food at the inaugural WingFest presented by Time Out Chicago on April 23 at Deuce's & the Diamond Club. We've gathered the best wing joints in the city for a mouth-watering day of food, fun, beer and baseball at one of Wrigleyville's best sports bars.

Not only will you get to sample wings from each participating restaurant, your ticket will also get you two D.E.W. & a Brew boilermakers (BuckleDown Brewing beer and a shot of Tullamore D.E.W. whiskey) to wash it all down. We'll also be watching the Cubs game, so you won't miss a beat of the action.

Participating restaurants include:

- Barn & Company

- Buffalo Wings & Rings

- Deuce's and the Diamond Club

- The Fifty/50

- Kimski

- Milt's Barbecue for the Perplexed

- Monti's

- Son of a Butcher Tavern

Attend one of our two tasting sessions (11:30am–1:30pm or 2–4pm). General admission is only $25, so pick a session and get your tickets through Eventbrite now.

