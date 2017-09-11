Here's how to score a free cheeseburger and chocolate milkshake from Shake Shack

Whoever said there's no such thing as a free lunch clearly didn't see national food holidays coming. Delivery service DoorDash is teaming up with Shake Shack to celebrate two such occasions this week and next with freebies galore. They're calling it #ShackWeek.

On Tuesday, September 12, they'll celebrate National Chocolate Milkshake Day by giving away free chocolate milkshakes on the app and website between 11am and 2pm. For National Cheeseburger Day on Monday, September 18, diners can nab free Shack Burgers between 11am and 2pm. Simply use the promo code "SHACK" at checkout to redeem either offer. DoorDash will also provide free deliveries for orders over $12 throughout the week with the same code (go ahead and toss in those cheese fries).

'Tis the season to say so long to your summer body and fully embrace the beginning of delivery season.

