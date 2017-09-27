Cubs clinch National League Central title second year in a row

The Chicago Cubs won their second National League Central title with a win against the St. Louis Cardinals in tonight's 5-1 game. That means they'll be playing postseason baseball for the third straight year. Looks like we've got a new October tradition on our hands.

John Lackey pitched six strong innings on the mound, only giving up one run in the second inning. The Cubs lagged behind St. Louis until the top of the seventh, when Addison Russell snagged the Cubs' lead with a three-run homer.

It took the Cubbies longer to secure the division title this season than it did in 2016, which—did you hear?—ended in a World Series win. While the season got off to a rocky start, that's not the only unusual thing about the World Series-winning team's follow-up year. Tonight's victory over the Cardinals makes the Cubs the first reigning champion to make the playoffs since 2012, and the first to win the division since 2009.

First up on the Cubs' postseason schedule: the National League Division Series, where they'll face off against the Washington Nationals. That series begins on October 6 in D.C. As for us, we'll be grabbing popcorn to watch playoff madness descend upon Wrigleyville.

Want more? Sign up to stay in the know.