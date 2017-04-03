Here's the full Millennium Park Summer Music Series lineup

Aside from the renewed interest in outdoor dining and the return of baseball, one sure sign that summer is just around the corner is the release of Millennium Park's Summer Music Series schedule. Organized by the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events, the free concert series brings live music to Pritzker Pavilion in Millennium Park on Monday and Thursday evenings, from June 12 through August 21 (with a few breaks for holidays and gigantic summer music festivals).

This year's lineup of acts is one of the most diverse to date, including a number of international artists—a calculated approach on the part of DCASE to showcase "Chicago’s status as a welcoming city." Highlights of the concert series include Grammy-winning jazz singer Gregory Porter, Norwegian jazz fusion act Jaga Jazzist, Colombian singer Totó La Momposina, alt-country band Drive-By Truckers and Mali guitar and vocal duo Amadou & Mariam.

Take a look at the full Millennium Park Summer Music Series lineup below and look forward to late evenings on the Pritzker Pavilion lawn with friends, drinks and free music.

Monday, June 12

Otis Taylor + Ben Sollee & Kentucky Native



Thursday, June 15

No BS! Brass Band + Dayme Arocena



Monday, June 19

Gregory Porter + Tomeka Reid Quartet



Thursday, June 22

Hurray for Riff Raff + Matthew Santos



Monday, June 26

Jaga Jazzist + AfrotroniX



Thursday, June 29

Lady Wray + Zeshan B & the Transistors



Monday, July 10

Natalie Prass + Angelica Garcia



Thursday, July 13

Totó La Momposina + Xenia Rubinos



Monday, July 17

Big Thief + Overcoats



Thursday, July 20

Drive-By Truckers + Honeysuckle



Monday, July 24

Amadou & Mariam + Frank Waln



Monday, August 7

Gaby Moreno + Centavrvs



Thursday, August 10

Youssou N’Dour + Bassel & The Supernaturals



Thursday, August 17

Joshua Nelson + Tone Ross & Inspired



Monday, August 21

TBA

