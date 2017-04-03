Here's the full Millennium Park Summer Music Series lineup

Aside from the renewed interest in outdoor dining and the return of baseball, one sure sign that summer is just around the corner is the release of Millennium Park's Summer Music Series schedule. Organized by the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events, the free concert series brings live music to Pritzker Pavilion in Millennium Park on Monday and Thursday evenings, from June 12 through August 21 (with a few breaks for holidays and gigantic summer music festivals).
This year's lineup of acts is one of the most diverse to date, including a number of international artists—a calculated approach on the part of DCASE to showcase "Chicago’s status as a welcoming city." Highlights of the concert series include Grammy-winning jazz singer Gregory Porter, Norwegian jazz fusion act Jaga Jazzist, Colombian singer Totó La Momposina, alt-country band Drive-By Truckers and Mali guitar and vocal duo Amadou & Mariam.
Take a look at the full Millennium Park Summer Music Series lineup below and look forward to late evenings on the Pritzker Pavilion lawn with friends, drinks and free music.
Monday, June 12
Otis Taylor + Ben Sollee & Kentucky Native
Thursday, June 15
No BS! Brass Band + Dayme Arocena
Monday, June 19
Gregory Porter + Tomeka Reid Quartet
Thursday, June 22
Hurray for Riff Raff + Matthew Santos
Monday, June 26
Jaga Jazzist + AfrotroniX
Thursday, June 29
Lady Wray + Zeshan B & the Transistors
Monday, July 10
Natalie Prass + Angelica Garcia
Thursday, July 13
Totó La Momposina + Xenia Rubinos
Monday, July 17
Big Thief + Overcoats
Thursday, July 20
Drive-By Truckers + Honeysuckle
Monday, July 24
Amadou & Mariam + Frank Waln
Monday, August 7
Gaby Moreno + Centavrvs
Thursday, August 10
Youssou N’Dour + Bassel & The Supernaturals
Thursday, August 17
Joshua Nelson + Tone Ross & Inspired
Monday, August 21
TBA
