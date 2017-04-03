17 signs you're ready for baseball season

Days are getting longer and the weather's getting warmer, which can only mean one thing: Opening Day is finally here. You've been cooped up inside for the last four months, so go ahead and enjoy spring in Chicago by indulging in America's favorite pastime.

Rest assured, baseball isn't just about the game; there are countless other reasons to get pumped for the start of the Cubs and White Sox seasons. From the perfect excuse to day drink to new stadium food, we know you're overjoyed for baseball's return (so are we). Here's why:

1. That surreal feeling you got when the Cubs won the World Series is starting to fade.

2. You have an uncontrollable urge to day drink in Wrigleyville.

3. You can’t bring yourself to watch the Bulls stumble into the playoffs as the eighth seed.

4. You’ve been daydreaming about eating ice cream out of a plastic baseball cap.

5. A late-night stop at Big G’s pizza doesn’t sound so bad anymore.

6. Your mouth is watering just thinking about all the new stadium food at Guaranteed Rate Field.

7. You’ve convinced yourself that 40 degrees is warm enough to sit outside for hours at a time.

8. You still tear up thinking about the Game 7 rain delay.

9. You have fond memories of the last time you heard a fan drunkenly scream, "Go Cubbies!"

10. You’re sick of how spacious the Red Line has been lately.

11. Wrigleyville's Taco Bell is your happy place.

12. Because there are only two seasons: baseball season and not baseball season.

13. You’ve already decided which sports bar you’ll be going to for away games.

14. You’ve already requested off work on April 10 so you can attend the Cubs home opener.

15. You're itching to get your hands on the 70-plus craft beers available during White Sox home games.

16. You can’t wait to fall asleep to the distant sound of fireworks.

17. You haven't taken a picture with the 2016 World Series Trophy and heard it would be on display in the Park at Wrigley.

