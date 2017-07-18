Here’s the Southpaw bobblehead a few lucky fans will get at the White Sox “Game of Thrones” night

Now that you've caught up with your friends in Westeros after the season premiere of Game of Thrones on Sunday night, it's time to represent your favorite house at Game of Thrones night at Guaranteed Rate Field. The White Sox (unfortunately, the team won't be going by the Wight Sox for the evening) will be facing off against the Los Angeles Dodgers, but we have a feeling that the majority of the fans in attendance will be recasting the game as a battle between the heroic Starks and the dastardly Lannisters.

While tickets to the game are still available, 1,500 lucky fans were able to purchase a special event ticket package that included a limited-edition bobblehead of Southpaw sitting on the Iron Throne. Those packages are already sold out, but if you absolutely need this piece of geeky Sox merch for your collection, a few people are already trying to flip their bobbleheads on eBay for upwards of $80.

Even if you didn't manage to score a bobblehead, you can still admire the brand synergy at work here. Plus, attendees at the game tomorrow night (who are encouraged to arrive in Game of Thrones costumes) will have the chance to sit atop a replica of the Iron Throne. Winter is coming, so enjoy the days of summer baseball while you still have the chance.

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.