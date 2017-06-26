Here's what went down at Mamby on the Beach 2017

Chicago is swimming with summer music festivals, but there's only one that takes place on a beach. The aptly-named Mamby on the Beach hit the sand at Oakwood Beach this weekend, bringing hip-hop artists, electronic acts and indie rock bands to the shores of Lake Michigan. In addition to non-stop performances, attendees enjoyed gorgeous views of the Chicago skyline, some interesting outdoor art installations and even a few pick-up games of volleyball. Take a look at photos of the bands and beach-ready fest-goers that showed up to join the party at Mamby on the Beach 2017.