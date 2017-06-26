  • Blog
Here's what went down at Mamby on the Beach 2017

By Zach Long Posted: Monday June 26 2017, 1:02pm

Photograph: cousindaniel.com

Chicago is swimming with summer music festivals, but there's only one that takes place on a beach. The aptly-named Mamby on the Beach hit the sand at Oakwood Beach this weekend, bringing hip-hop artists, electronic acts and indie rock bands to the shores of Lake Michigan. In addition to non-stop performances, attendees enjoyed gorgeous views of the Chicago skyline, some interesting outdoor art installations and even a few pick-up games of volleyball. Take a look at photos of the bands and beach-ready fest-goers that showed up to join the party at Mamby on the Beach 2017.

 

Staff writer
By Zach Long 617 Posts

Zach is the deputy editor of Time Out Chicago. He can write faster than George R.R. Martin. Follow him on Twitter @z_long.​

