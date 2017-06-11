Here's what went down at Spring Awakening 2017

Summer music festival season is officially here and Spring Awakening led the charge this weekend, bringing thousands of attendees to Addams/Medill Park for three days of beats, beer and sun. While acts like Diplo, Griz and Galantis held down the main stage, fest-goers showed off dance moves (and colorful outfits) in the fields, crowding into a silent disco and a gigantic, opaque dome. While the weather was sweltering, none of these EDM fans seemed to be complaining (and one of them even showed up in an abominable snowman costume). Check out all of the best looks, biggest stages and shiniest disco ball helmets among our photos from Spring Awakening 2017.

