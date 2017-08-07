Here’s where Chance the Rapper had brunch the morning after headlining Lollapalooza

It's hard enough for us normal folk to function the Monday morning after Lollapalooza, but can you imagine what Chance the Rapper felt like after his momentous, energetic performance on Saturday night? Instead of sleeping the day away, the hometown hero reportedly joined 13 friends for brunch at Hub 51 on Sunday afternoon. A spokeswoman for Lettuce Entertain You said the group rolled through the River North restaurant at 2:30pm and dined in the private Green Room.

Chance, who wore a colorful bucket hat to brunch, ordered a plain cheeseburger with American cheese, while his friends noshed on French toast, omelettes and sushi. The eatery offers a slew of morning classics (pancakes, avocado toast, breakfast tacos) alongside untraditional brunch finds (ahi tuna poke, fish tacos, guacamole). No word yet on whether or not Hub 51 will rename their patty the Chance-approved Cheeseburger, but we think it'd be a great marketing move.

