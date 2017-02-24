House of Vans launches free skate nights in March

Earlier this month indoor skate park and music venue House of Vans celebrated its grand opening in the West Loop with a concert and an open house. Now that the venue's ramps and rails have been broken in, House of Vans is launching a bi-weekly free skate night (called Sessions) that will welcome skaters and onlookers to the expansive warehouse space.

You can grab your board and skate at House of Vans on March 1, 15, 29 and April 12. While you're there, you'll be able to enjoy pizza and Goose Island beer (served from behind the bar that formerly resided in Goose Island's defunct Wrigleyville taproom). On April 12, Vans will host a best trick contest, giving skaters the chance to win prizes provided by Fender.

If you want to show off your skateboard skills or just eat pizza and watch from the sidelines, you'll need to RSVP for the free skate nights on the House of Vans website.

