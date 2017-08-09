It's official: Next year Illinois will celebrate Barack Obama Day

In the tradition of Casimir Pulaski Day, Illinois now has another holiday that no other state will be observing (yet). Last week, Governor Bruce Rauner signed a measure declaring August 4 as "Barack Obama Day" in Illinois, according to NBC Chicago. That date happens to be our 44th president's birthday, which means we'll have another excuse to eat cake when the day is observed for the first time in 2018.

The holiday honoring the former Illinois senator was initially proposed by Senator Emil Jones III, who wanted to make "Obama Day" a legal state holiday that would close schools and state offices (much like the aforementioned Pulaski Day). The bill that was unanimously passed makes Obama's birthday a commemorative holiday, meaning that you're still going to be able to walk through city hall that day.

Since August 4 falls during Lollapalooza next summer, perhaps the music festival should invite our hometown hero to deliver one of his signature, eloquent speeches to the crowd? We'd definitely show up—wearing our Chance the Rapper-approved "Thank You Obama" clothes, of course—for another opportunity to see the former president in Grant Park.

