Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams is coming to Randolph Street

Hot on the heels of the opening of a Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams in Lincoln Park last December, the Ohio-based chain is already planning its next Chicago scoop shop. According to Crain's, the latest location will take up residence on the Randolph Street corridor (911 W Randolph Street, to be exact), meaning that you'll probably be tempted to grab dessert (or perhaps a second dessert) there after a meal at nearby Formento's or Leña Brava.

According to Crain's report, the latest Jeni's outpost is on track to open in late 2017 which gives you plenty of time to decide which flavors you'll have in your trio. The Randolph Street scoop shop will be Jeni's fourth in Chicago, so in the meantime you can get your salty caramel ice cream fix at the chain's Wicker Park, Lakeview and Lincoln Park locations.

