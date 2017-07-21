Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams is opening a new Chicago shop and launching a new flavor

We're guessing the folks at Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams don't take much time off—especially in the summer months—and now we have proof. The boutique ice cream company, which is based in Columbus, Ohio, has a fourth Chicago location in the works in Old Town (1419 N Wells St), which is slated to open later this summer.

In the meantime, frosty fans can head to Jeni's three other scoop shops throughout the city—Southport, Wicker Park and Armitage—to try a new flavor that boasts strong ties to Chicago. Founder Jeni Britton Bauer teamed up with Chicago-based Right Bee Cider, helmed by Katie Morgan and Charlie Davis, to craft Hard Cider Sorbet. The new flavor is "bright, refreshing, and has that little extra something from the fermented, fizzy apples from Chicago’s Right Bee Cider."

Britton Bauer will be hosting an ice cream social at Kaiser Tiger on Wednesday, July 26 from 7 to 10pm to celebrate the new addition to her lineup. Guests will also be able to order Ndali Estate Vanilla Bean and Salty Caramel, flavors that should pair perfectly with the new sorbet. All scoops are $5 and pours of cider will be offered for $5–$7.

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.