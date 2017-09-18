Joyride Records is taking over the former home of Permanent Records

On Sunday, Permanent Records celebrated its final day in business by selling records, tapping a couple kegs of Half Acre beer and capping off the day with an Oh Sees concert at Thalia Hall. The store's owners, Lance Barresi and Liz Tooley, traveled from Los Angeles (where Permanent Records will live on in three locations across the city) to say their goodbyes to longtime customers and help close down the space.

Thankfully, Ukrainian Village won't be without a record store for very long. On Friday, a post on Permanent Records' Facebook page revealed that its former home will live on as Joyride Records. Chicagoans Jesa and Rosemary Espinoza will own and run the new store, which is expected to open on Saturday, September 30.

While we'll miss digging through crates of psych, punk and Krautrock records, we're happy the departure of Permanent is being balanced out by the arrival of Joyride. And while you're waiting for the new shop to open its doors, don't forget that there are plenty of other great record stores in Chicago to tide you over.

