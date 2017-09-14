Kickstart Halloween with a seriously spooky 5K through Rosehill Cemetery

If running through a Victorian-era cemetery sounds like your idea of a wild night out, we have just the event for you. Hosted on Saturday, October 7 at 7pm, the sixth annual Rosehill Cemetery "Crypt" 5K Run/Walk twists through the grounds of the historic North Side cemetery, which was founded in 1864. Registration costs $34–$43, and attendees can choose to add on a post-race meal package from Fireside Restaurant for $12. Proceeds from the event benefit the American Diabetes Association.

The 350-acre burial ground is the eternal resting place for 14 Chicago mayors, four Illinois governors, advertising executive Leo Burnett and hot dog maven Oscar F. Mayer—among many, many others. If you can get past the idea of running through a graveyard, Rosehill is an incredibly scenic city landmark that's marked with stunning mausoleums, tree-lined paths and unique architectural elements. It's also spooky as hell, making it the perfect way to get a head start on Halloween festivities.

