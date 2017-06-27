  • Blog
  • Eating
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

Lollapalooza's 2017 Chow Town lineup is here

By Morgan Olsen Posted: Tuesday June 27 2017, 2:37pm

Lollapalooza's 2017 Chow Town lineup is here
Leghorn Chicken

Once you've secured your ticket to Lollapalooza and created your personal schedule, it's time to move on to more pressing matters: food. That's right, the Chow Town lineup is here. Curated by Chicago chef-lebrity Graham Elliot, Chow Town offers fest-goers a seemingly endless supply of culinary delights (if your idea of a culinary delight is a lobster corn dog). Without further ado, let's dig into the lineup.

The 2017 roster boasts a total of 34 vendors, meaning there are some tough decisions ahead. Newbies include Kuma's Corner, Broken English Taco Pub, BJ's Market and Bakery, Tallboy Taco and Mrs. Murphy and Sons Irish Bistro. The clear choice here is Kuma's Corner, which isn't technically a Lolla virgin but hasn't appeared at Chow Town since 2012. Other familiar faces include Cheesie's Pub & Grub, Dark Matter Coffee, MAD Social, Original Rainbow Cone, the Smoke Daddy and Tank Noodle. Take a look at the full lineup below and mentally prepare yourself for those long lines and inevitably overpriced fest food.

 

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.
Advertising
Advertising
0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Morgan Olsen 43 Posts

Morgan is the editor of Time Out Chicago. She is strongly opposed to the FDA's warning that raw cookie dough is bad for you. Follow her on Twitter @morgancolsen.​

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments